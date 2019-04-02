Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund covers 2.9 million employees and self-employed people. Photo: Robert Ng
Companies

Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund reports strongest quarterly gain in nearly 10 years

  • 426 investment funds in the MPF post average returns of 7.53 per cent in the first quarter
  • No fund made losses, but the worst performer was the Hong Kong money market fund which showed returns of 0.5 per cent
Topic |   Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 6:20pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:20pm, 2 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund covers 2.9 million employees and self-employed people. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.