Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund covers 2.9 million employees and self-employed people. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund reports strongest quarterly gain in nearly 10 years
- 426 investment funds in the MPF post average returns of 7.53 per cent in the first quarter
- No fund made losses, but the worst performer was the Hong Kong money market fund which showed returns of 0.5 per cent
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund covers 2.9 million employees and self-employed people. Photo: Robert Ng