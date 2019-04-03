Close up of a flag outside the Cheung Kong Center in Central on 2 August 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
CK Asset is no longer a pure property company, a year after Victor Li takes over the flagship firm from ‘Superman’ dad
- Property sales, the entirety of Cheung Kong Property’s revenue when Li Ka-shing founded it in 1972, made up 45 per cent of CK Assets’ income last year
- The company has amassed a war chest of HK$60 billion for acquisitions, having spent HK$100 billion in 2017 and 2018 buying assets
