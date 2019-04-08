AirAsia was the first carrier in Southeast Asia to deploy wide-scale self check-in kiosks. This photo was taken on January 10, 2015, at the low-cost carrier terminal in Kuala Lumpur’s international airport. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia’s biggest budget carrier plans to turn airasia.com into online mall for travellers
- Airasia.com boasts 65 million unique monthly visitors
- Tourism revenue is projected to rise by 53 per cent to US$625 billion in Asia in the next five years, according to PATA
An AirAsia Japan aircraft taking off from Narita airport in Japan on August 1, 2012. Photo: AFP/ Jiji Press
AirAsia keen on new airline base in Macau, the first overseas carrier to express interest in disrupting Air Macau’s monopoly
- AirAsia, which has been flying to Macau since 2004, says it may also set up its own service to provide passenger check-in, boarding and baggage handling
- The low-cost carrier is also poised to sell tickets for ferries, trains and other modes of transport along with its flight tickets to take advantage of closer links in the Greater Bay Area
