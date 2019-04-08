Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

AirAsia was the first carrier in Southeast Asia to deploy wide-scale self check-in kiosks. This photo was taken on January 10, 2015, at the low-cost carrier terminal in Kuala Lumpur’s international airport. Photo: AFP
Companies

Southeast Asia’s biggest budget carrier plans to turn airasia.com into online mall for travellers

  • Airasia.com boasts 65 million unique monthly visitors
  • Tourism revenue is projected to rise by 53 per cent to US$625 billion in Asia in the next five years, according to PATA
Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 9:52am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:52am, 8 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

AirAsia was the first carrier in Southeast Asia to deploy wide-scale self check-in kiosks. This photo was taken on January 10, 2015, at the low-cost carrier terminal in Kuala Lumpur’s international airport. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
An AirAsia Japan aircraft taking off from Narita airport in Japan on August 1, 2012. Photo: AFP/ Jiji Press
Companies

AirAsia keen on new airline base in Macau, the first overseas carrier to express interest in disrupting Air Macau’s monopoly

  • AirAsia, which has been flying to Macau since 2004, says it may also set up its own service to provide passenger check-in, boarding and baggage handling
  • The low-cost carrier is also poised to sell tickets for ferries, trains and other modes of transport along with its flight tickets to take advantage of closer links in the Greater Bay Area
Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 3:00pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:16pm, 27 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

An AirAsia Japan aircraft taking off from Narita airport in Japan on August 1, 2012. Photo: AFP/ Jiji Press
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.