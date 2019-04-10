South China Morning Post reporter Liu Yujing wins the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award at Island Shangri-la Hotel on 10 April 2019. Photo: SCMP / K. Y. Cheng
SCMP wins Citi’s 2019 Journalistic Award with story about Sichuan’s cockroach farm, complete with swallowing a deep-fried insect
- A facility in Xichang in Sichuan province breeds 6 billion cockroaches for medicinal use
- Six tonnes of roaches are killed every day by heat, and their extracts are turned into 600,000 bottles of healing potion for treating ulcers
Topic | Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM)
