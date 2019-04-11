Ant Financial is redesigning financial products from money market funds to consumer credit that have long been dominated by state-owned Chinese behemoths. Photo: AFP
Ant Financial disrupts old school health insurance in China, attracts 50 million users to its newly launched protection plan
- Plan pays out up to US$45,000 to members who fall critically ill
- Ant will take an 8 per cent administrative fee out of every payout
Topic | Health in China
Ant Financial is redesigning financial products from money market funds to consumer credit that have long been dominated by state-owned Chinese behemoths. Photo: AFP