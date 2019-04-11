China Create Capital Chairman Zhang Wei (in white) with Henderson Land Development’s executive director Fung Lee Woon-king, who is also the sister of the developer’s chairman Lee Shau-kee, during a signing ceremony in Macau on January 5, 2018. Photo: HANDOUT
Shenzhen police arrest soldier-turned-entrepreneur Zhang Wei, calling his China Create Capital a ‘mafia-like gang’
- China Create Capital, established in 2004 as an investment holding firm, owns stakes in at least 10 Hong Kong-traded companies, valued at a combined HK$346.8 million
- The company, headed by Zhang Wei, is a “mafia-style gang” involved in a range of crimes, Shenzhen police said after arresting Zhang and 43 other of his colleagues
Topic | Corruption in China
