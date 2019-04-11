Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China Create Capital Chairman Zhang Wei (in white) with Henderson Land Development’s executive director Fung Lee Woon-king, who is also the sister of the developer’s chairman Lee Shau-kee, during a signing ceremony in Macau on January 5, 2018. Photo: HANDOUT
Companies

Shenzhen police arrest soldier-turned-entrepreneur Zhang Wei, calling his China Create Capital a ‘mafia-like gang’

  • China Create Capital, established in 2004 as an investment holding firm, owns stakes in at least 10 Hong Kong-traded companies, valued at a combined HK$346.8 million
  • The company, headed by Zhang Wei, is a “mafia-style gang” involved in a range of crimes, Shenzhen police said after arresting Zhang and 43 other of his colleagues
Topic |   Corruption in China
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 2:12pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:25pm, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

China Create Capital Chairman Zhang Wei (in white) with Henderson Land Development’s executive director Fung Lee Woon-king, who is also the sister of the developer’s chairman Lee Shau-kee, during a signing ceremony in Macau on January 5, 2018. Photo: HANDOUT
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.