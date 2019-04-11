Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sunflower Pharmaceutical Group. Photo: Weibo.
Companies

Chinese executive’s arrest for murder weighs on share of Sunflower Pharmaceutical

  • Sunflower Pharmaceutical saw shares drop 10 per cent in 12 minutes over reports of arrest
  • Company tells stock exchange its operations are not affected
Topic |   Pharmaceuticals
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 3:39pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:40pm, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sunflower Pharmaceutical Group. Photo: Weibo.
READ FULL ARTICLE
Investors are seen at a stock exchange in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang province on February 11, 2019, the first trading day of the Year of the Pig. Photo: Xinhua
China Business

Chinese brokerage giant seeks to raise US$1.25 billion in Hong Kong’s largest IPO this year

  • Cornerstone investors, including China Life Insurance and ICBC Asset Management, have committed US$829 million to Shenwan Hongyuan’s IPO
  • Shenwan plans to sell 2.5 billion shares priced between HK$3.63 and HK$3.93
Topic |   IPO
Laura He

Laura He  

Published: 2:59pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:00pm, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Investors are seen at a stock exchange in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang province on February 11, 2019, the first trading day of the Year of the Pig. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.