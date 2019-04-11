Sunflower Pharmaceutical Group. Photo: Weibo.
Chinese executive’s arrest for murder weighs on share of Sunflower Pharmaceutical
- Sunflower Pharmaceutical saw shares drop 10 per cent in 12 minutes over reports of arrest
- Company tells stock exchange its operations are not affected
Investors are seen at a stock exchange in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang province on February 11, 2019, the first trading day of the Year of the Pig. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese brokerage giant seeks to raise US$1.25 billion in Hong Kong’s largest IPO this year
- Cornerstone investors, including China Life Insurance and ICBC Asset Management, have committed US$829 million to Shenwan Hongyuan’s IPO
- Shenwan plans to sell 2.5 billion shares priced between HK$3.63 and HK$3.93
