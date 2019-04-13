Channels

The Soro Enshi container ship, operated by AP Moller-Maersk at the Yangshan deep water port in Shanghai on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

China has six of the world’s 10 busiest container ports, spurred by booming trade and a state coffer that invests in public works

  • Six of the world’s busiest container ports last year were in China, stretching from Qingdao in the north to Shenzhen and Guangzhou in the south
  • China’s government has spent 1 trillion yuan since 2012 to expand the country’s port facilities
Topic |   Trade
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 8:00am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:07am, 13 Apr, 2019

The Soro Enshi container ship, operated by AP Moller-Maersk at the Yangshan deep water port in Shanghai on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Imports shrank by 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in January and February, below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s exports recover in March, but imports crash again as trade war deal nears

  • Exports grew by 14.2 per cent, a big jump from the 20.7 per cent fall in January and February
  • Imports fell 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in January and February, far below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 2:37pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:41pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Imports shrank by 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in January and February, below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth. Photo: Reuters
