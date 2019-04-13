Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Quay cranes along a berth at the Yangshan deep-water port in Shanghai on September 14, 2011. Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Machineries, established in 1992, has grown along with the explosive development of China’s ports to control 70 per cent of the global market for cranes, loaders and lifting equipment used in ports. Photo: Xinhua
Companies

China’s trade boom and building frenzy of ports help home-grown producers corner the world market of containers and cranes

  • Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries now exports quay cranes, gantry cranes to more than 300 ports in 100 countries, with 70 per cent of the global market
  • China International Marine Containers Group (CIMC), took a little more than a decade to become the world’s largest maker of shipping containers
Topic |   Transport and logistics
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 12:30pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:45pm, 13 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Quay cranes along a berth at the Yangshan deep-water port in Shanghai on September 14, 2011. Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Machineries, established in 1992, has grown along with the explosive development of China’s ports to control 70 per cent of the global market for cranes, loaders and lifting equipment used in ports. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Soro Enshi container ship, operated by AP Moller-Maersk at the Yangshan deep water port in Shanghai on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

China has six of the world’s 10 busiest container ports, spurred by booming trade and a state coffer that invests in public works

  • Six of the world’s busiest container ports last year were in China, stretching from Qingdao in the north to Shenzhen and Guangzhou in the south
  • China’s government has spent 1 trillion yuan since 2012 to expand the country’s port facilities
Topic |   Trade
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 8:00am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:42pm, 13 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Soro Enshi container ship, operated by AP Moller-Maersk at the Yangshan deep water port in Shanghai on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.