Quay cranes along a berth at the Yangshan deep-water port in Shanghai on September 14, 2011. Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Machineries, established in 1992, has grown along with the explosive development of China’s ports to control 70 per cent of the global market for cranes, loaders and lifting equipment used in ports. Photo: Xinhua
China’s trade boom and building frenzy of ports help home-grown producers corner the world market of containers and cranes
- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries now exports quay cranes, gantry cranes to more than 300 ports in 100 countries, with 70 per cent of the global market
- China International Marine Containers Group (CIMC), took a little more than a decade to become the world’s largest maker of shipping containers
Topic | Transport and logistics
Quay cranes along a berth at the Yangshan deep-water port in Shanghai on September 14, 2011. Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Machineries, established in 1992, has grown along with the explosive development of China’s ports to control 70 per cent of the global market for cranes, loaders and lifting equipment used in ports. Photo: Xinhua
The Soro Enshi container ship, operated by AP Moller-Maersk at the Yangshan deep water port in Shanghai on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
China has six of the world’s 10 busiest container ports, spurred by booming trade and a state coffer that invests in public works
- Six of the world’s busiest container ports last year were in China, stretching from Qingdao in the north to Shenzhen and Guangzhou in the south
- China’s government has spent 1 trillion yuan since 2012 to expand the country’s port facilities
Topic | Trade
The Soro Enshi container ship, operated by AP Moller-Maersk at the Yangshan deep water port in Shanghai on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg