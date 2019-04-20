Channels

According to Hong Kong full-service restaurant group Palace Banquet Holdings, the average cost per banquet table at its venues ranged from between HK$5,700 and HK$5,900 for the three years ending on March 31, 2018. Photo: Shutterstock
Companies

Hongkongers must save up at least HK$360,577 for dream wedding in world’s most expensive city

  • Hong Kong’s market for weddings was worth HK$18.7 billion last year
  • Banquets – at an average of HK$178,368 – account for about 50 per cent of the average total cost
Topic |   Weddings
Joanna Lam

Joanna Lam  

Published: 10:00am, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:10am, 20 Apr, 2019

Middle class Hong Kong parents are keen to fund their children’s property purchases and weddings. Photo: Felix Wong
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s middle class saving for children’s weddings and homes, estimate they need US$637,000 for retirement

  • The China Construction Bank (Asia) survey found that 40 per cent of the respondents said they would need HK$5 million to cover retired life
Topic |   Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 3:02pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:42pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Middle class Hong Kong parents are keen to fund their children’s property purchases and weddings. Photo: Felix Wong
