According to Hong Kong full-service restaurant group Palace Banquet Holdings, the average cost per banquet table at its venues ranged from between HK$5,700 and HK$5,900 for the three years ending on March 31, 2018. Photo: Shutterstock
Hongkongers must save up at least HK$360,577 for dream wedding in world’s most expensive city
- Hong Kong’s market for weddings was worth HK$18.7 billion last year
- Banquets – at an average of HK$178,368 – account for about 50 per cent of the average total cost
Topic | Weddings
Middle class Hong Kong parents are keen to fund their children’s property purchases and weddings. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s middle class saving for children’s weddings and homes, estimate they need US$637,000 for retirement
- The China Construction Bank (Asia) survey found that 40 per cent of the respondents said they would need HK$5 million to cover retired life
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
