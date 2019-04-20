Channels

Visitors look at cars during the 18th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai, April 16, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
What kind of stimulus do China’s half-idle car assemblies need to restart stalled sales in the world’s largest vehicle market?

  • China has the installed capacity to produce 64 million vehicles a year, more than double the cars, trucks and vans sold in 2018 in the world’s largest automotive market
  • One in six of the country’s 800 million-strong workforce is employed in an industry directly or indirectly related to the automotive industry
Ren Wei  

Xie Yu  

Published: 8:00am, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 20 Apr, 2019

The US-China trade war directly affects 3 per cent of global trade, but the automotive industry accounts for 8 per cent, according to World Trade Organisation figures. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs on car industry sending shock waves through global supply chain

  • US tariffs on vehicles and parts would reverberate through global car supply chain, with both US and Chinese manufacturers standing to lose out
  • China sells few cars to the United States but is the second biggest exporter of parts to the US, after Mexico
Finbarr Bermingham  

Adam Behsudi  

Published: 7:15pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:38am, 18 Apr, 2019

