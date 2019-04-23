Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong remains an attractive destination for portfolio managers and investment bankers looking to switch jobs. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Companies

Hong Kong still attractive for bankers despite high living costs, says senior headhunter

  • Hiring mandates up more than 40 per cent in private equity, real estate and venture capital, according to recruitment firm Selby Jennings
  • Salary offers are flat after bumpy second half for banks
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 8:00am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 23 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong remains an attractive destination for portfolio managers and investment bankers looking to switch jobs. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
A roof top swimming pool in a luxury hotel overlooking Hong Kong’s city skyline. Photo: Shutterstock
Wealth

Hong Kong’s dollar millionaires swell at the slowest pace since 2014, due to trade war-induced bear market

  • The number of people worth HK$10 million (US$1.27 million) or more in total assets – including property – rose by 3 per cent in 2018 to a record 511,000, while those with liquid assets grew 1.5 per cent to 69,000
  • Hong Kong’s stock market was one of Asia’s top losers last year, with the benchmark index dropping nearly 14 per cent, due to the trade war between the United States and China
Topic |   Wealth management
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 11:00am, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:28pm, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A roof top swimming pool in a luxury hotel overlooking Hong Kong’s city skyline. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.