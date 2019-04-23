Hong Kong remains an attractive destination for portfolio managers and investment bankers looking to switch jobs. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong still attractive for bankers despite high living costs, says senior headhunter
- Hiring mandates up more than 40 per cent in private equity, real estate and venture capital, according to recruitment firm Selby Jennings
- Salary offers are flat after bumpy second half for banks
A roof top swimming pool in a luxury hotel overlooking Hong Kong’s city skyline. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s dollar millionaires swell at the slowest pace since 2014, due to trade war-induced bear market
- The number of people worth HK$10 million (US$1.27 million) or more in total assets – including property – rose by 3 per cent in 2018 to a record 511,000, while those with liquid assets grew 1.5 per cent to 69,000
- Hong Kong’s stock market was one of Asia’s top losers last year, with the benchmark index dropping nearly 14 per cent, due to the trade war between the United States and China
