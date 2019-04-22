Singapore is hoping to build an electric car cluster following the British company Dyson’s plans to build a factory in the city state. Photo: EPA-EFE
With Dyson on board, Singapore pitches hi-tech credentials to woo other electric car makers to set up shop
- Chng Kai Fong, managing director of the Singapore Economic Development Board, says they are talking to a couple of other green carmakers to set up shop on the island
- Dyson, the maker of hand dryers and vacuum cleaners, plans to complete its US$2.6 billion car factory by 2020 and roll out its first model the following year
Topic | Electric cars
