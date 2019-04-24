Channels

Hong Kong's Department of Health recalled the antihypertensive drug Valtensin (80mg tablets and 160mg tablets, containing the active drug ingredient valsartan)) in July 2018 after traces of the carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) was found. Photo shows Valtensin (80mg tablets). Photo: ISD
Companies

A wave of lawsuits awaits 40 producers of valsartan, the popular heart drug tainted with the carcinogen NDMA

  • Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical is among the 40 defendants, along with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mylan and CVS Health, being sued
  • The US Food and Drug Administration is overseeing a recall of valsartan, used for treating high blood pressure and heart failure, after finding traces of the carcinogen NDMA in the drug
Topic |   China food safety
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 1:48pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:48pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Hong Kong’s Department of Health recalled the antihypertensive drug Valtensin (80mg tablets and 160mg tablets, containing the active drug ingredient valsartan)) in July 2018 after traces of the carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) was found. Photo shows Valtensin (80mg tablets). Photo: ISD
Ricky Chiu Yin-to, chairman and CEO of Phase Scientific International. Photo: Edmond So
Companies

Bill Gates is backing this Hong Kong biotech start-up that can screen for cancer through a sample of urine or blood. Here’s why

  • Kwun Tong-based Phase Scientific International says it has developed a new method of sample preparation that addresses shortcomings in current screening procedures
  • The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is among the financial backers who have put US$12 million behind this start-up
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Published: 10:00am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:14pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Ricky Chiu Yin-to, chairman and CEO of Phase Scientific International. Photo: Edmond So
