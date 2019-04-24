Confidence among Hong Kong’s small business owners for the second quarter rose 5.6 points to 46 on a quarter on quarter basis in the Standard Chartered Hong Kong SME Leading Business Index. Photo: Reuters
Easing US-China trade tension lifts Hong Kong business confidence sharply for second quarter
- Sentiment had declined in the past two quarters as a trade war escalated between the world’s two biggest economies
- 45 per cent of Hong Kong’s SMEs see the Greater Bay Area initiative strengthening the city’s international status
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Confidence among Hong Kong’s small business owners for the second quarter rose 5.6 points to 46 on a quarter on quarter basis in the Standard Chartered Hong Kong SME Leading Business Index. Photo: Reuters
DHL Express reported that its 2018 profit from operations rose 12.7 per cent to US$1.96 billion. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war impact eased by booming e-commerce says chief executive of parcel delivery giant DHL Express
- Online orders made up for what ‘would otherwise be a subdued trading’ environment between China and the US, says CEO John Pearson
- Revenue in DHL Express’ Asian operations rose 3.3 per cent in 2018, the slowest growth in five years
Topic | US-China trade war
DHL Express reported that its 2018 profit from operations rose 12.7 per cent to US$1.96 billion. Photo: AFP