Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Discovery Channel, the subscription pay TV service of Discovery, initially focused on documentary programming, such as this Discovery Channel/BBC joint production for ‘Frozen Planet’. Photo: AP Discovery Channel/BBC
Companies

Discovery partners with Chinese media giant CMC to build theme parks and content for preschool children

  • Nasdaq-listed Discovery, Inc says it will enter the ‘edutainment’ market in China in collaboration with entertainment conglomerate CMC
  • Subscription-based content will target mainland children aged three to five
Topic |   Children in China
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 7:00am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:21am, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Discovery Channel, the subscription pay TV service of Discovery, initially focused on documentary programming, such as this Discovery Channel/BBC joint production for ‘Frozen Planet’. Photo: AP Discovery Channel/BBC
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.