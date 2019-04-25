The Discovery Channel, the subscription pay TV service of Discovery, initially focused on documentary programming, such as this Discovery Channel/BBC joint production for ‘Frozen Planet’. Photo: AP Discovery Channel/BBC
Discovery partners with Chinese media giant CMC to build theme parks and content for preschool children
- Nasdaq-listed Discovery, Inc says it will enter the ‘edutainment’ market in China in collaboration with entertainment conglomerate CMC
- Subscription-based content will target mainland children aged three to five
Topic | Children in China
