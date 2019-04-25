Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Areas like chip-making are seen as the backbone of China’s manufacturing industry. Photo: Shutterstock
Companies

China’s e-commerce start-ups lose favour with private equity funds as Beijing-backed chip makers steal their thunder, study finds

  • The number of private equity funds targeting China’s e-commerce and internet businesses has fallen dramatically, according to a Bain & Co survey
Topic |   China technology
Ren Wei

Ren Wei  

Published: 10:48am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:01pm, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Areas like chip-making are seen as the backbone of China’s manufacturing industry. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.