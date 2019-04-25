Channels

Views towards the benefits of child rearing in providing financial security during retirement are changing, according to a recent survey commissioned by AXA. Photo: Fung Chang
Companies

Hongkongers are letting go of the idea they can count on their children in retirement, survey finds

  • Two-thirds believe traditional view that children can provide support during retirement is outdated, according to survey by AXA
  • Poll shows 26 per cent of parents aged between 49 to 59 are subsidising monthly expenses for their working age children
Topic |   Insurance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 6:30pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:50pm, 25 Apr, 2019

