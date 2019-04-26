Residential properties for leasing are increasingly becoming a new force to help ease the housing problem on the mainland. Photo: EPA
As China’s housing boom cools, insurer Ping An and developer Cifi shift focus to rental market
- The companies plan to co-invest in rental home projects in first- and second-tier mainland cities over the next three years
