Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A stock brokerage in Beijing on November 20, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
Companies

China’s oldest brokerage Shenwan Hongyuan takes a nosedive as Asia’s biggest IPO of the year gets off to a dismal start

  • Shenwan Hongyuan’s shares fell by as much as 15 per cent to an intraday low of HK$3.10
  • The brokerage had priced its IPO at the bottom of a price range, and was modestly oversubscribed, indicating lukewarm response by retail investors
Topic |   IPO
Laura He

Laura He  

Published: 11:30am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:15pm, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A stock brokerage in Beijing on November 20, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: Is it time to start worrying?

We give you full coverage of the Hong Kong and mainland markets. And also expert advice on what is ahead. 

SCMP

Georgina Lee  

Deb Price  

Published: 9:11am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:16pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Photo: Alamy
Topic |   Stocks
SCMP

Georgina Lee  

Deb Price  

Published: 9:11am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:16pm, 26 Apr, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.