A stock brokerage in Beijing on November 20, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
China’s oldest brokerage Shenwan Hongyuan takes a nosedive as Asia’s biggest IPO of the year gets off to a dismal start
- Shenwan Hongyuan’s shares fell by as much as 15 per cent to an intraday low of HK$3.10
- The brokerage had priced its IPO at the bottom of a price range, and was modestly oversubscribed, indicating lukewarm response by retail investors
