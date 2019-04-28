Channels

AngelHub is restricted to working with professional investors with at least HK$8 million in investment assets. Photo: Edmond So
Companies

Hong Kong issues equity crowdfunding licence to AngelHub in boost to fintech ambitions, start-ups

  • Retail investors will not be allowed on company’s platform
  • Only about 5 per cent of start-ups that apply to the platform will be introduced to investors, CEO says
Topic |   SFC
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 8:30am, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:39am, 28 Apr, 2019

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po. Hong Kong had 2,600 start-ups, eight of them reaching unicorn valuations, at the end of 2018, according to Chan. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

Hong Kong may boost start-up ecosystem by offering more incentives to overseas angel investors, says financial secretary

  • Government will consider offering more tax and other incentives to attract overseas angel investors, Paul Chan says
Topic |   Banking & Finance
SCMP

Enoch Yiu  

Cheryl Arcibal  

Published: 7:50pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:16pm, 14 Apr, 2019

