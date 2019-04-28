AngelHub is restricted to working with professional investors with at least HK$8 million in investment assets. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong issues equity crowdfunding licence to AngelHub in boost to fintech ambitions, start-ups
- Retail investors will not be allowed on company’s platform
- Only about 5 per cent of start-ups that apply to the platform will be introduced to investors, CEO says
Topic | SFC
AngelHub is restricted to working with professional investors with at least HK$8 million in investment assets. Photo: Edmond So
Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po. Hong Kong had 2,600 start-ups, eight of them reaching unicorn valuations, at the end of 2018, according to Chan. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong may boost start-up ecosystem by offering more incentives to overseas angel investors, says financial secretary
- Government will consider offering more tax and other incentives to attract overseas angel investors, Paul Chan says
Topic | Banking & Finance
Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po. Hong Kong had 2,600 start-ups, eight of them reaching unicorn valuations, at the end of 2018, according to Chan. Photo: Nora Tam