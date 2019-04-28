The US has told allies not to use Huawei’s technology because of fears it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying. Photo: Reuters
‘Open and fair’ UK should not discriminate against Huawei in 5G development, China’s envoy to London says
- National Security Council decides to bar Huawei from all core parts of UK’s 5G network, according to sources
Topic | Huawei
The US has told allies not to use Huawei’s technology because of fears it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying. Photo: Reuters
Huawei has been charged in two sets of indictments with nearly two dozen counts of stealing trade secrets, violating economic sanctions and concealing its Iran business dealings via an unofficial subsidiary. Photo: AFP
Chinese telecoms giant Huawei was under secret US surveillance, US fraud hearing told
- US authorities plan to use covertly gathered information in case charging the company with violating Iran sanctions
- The US government obtained the information via ‘electronic surveillance and physical search’, but gave no details
Topic | Huawei
Huawei has been charged in two sets of indictments with nearly two dozen counts of stealing trade secrets, violating economic sanctions and concealing its Iran business dealings via an unofficial subsidiary. Photo: AFP