SCMP
The US has told allies not to use Huawei's technology because of fears it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying. Photo: Reuters
'Open and fair' UK should not discriminate against Huawei in 5G development, China's envoy to London says

  National Security Council decides to bar Huawei from all core parts of UK's 5G network, according to sources
Topic | Huawei
Reuters  

Published: 6:22pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:53pm, 28 Apr, 2019

The US has told allies not to use Huawei’s technology because of fears it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying. Photo: Reuters
Huawei has been charged in two sets of indictments with nearly two dozen counts of stealing trade secrets, violating economic sanctions and concealing its Iran business dealings via an unofficial subsidiary. Photo: AFP
Chinese telecoms giant Huawei was under secret US surveillance, US fraud hearing told

  US authorities plan to use covertly gathered information in case charging the company with violating Iran sanctions
  The US government obtained the information via 'electronic surveillance and physical search', but gave no details
Topic | Huawei
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 4:14am, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Huawei has been charged in two sets of indictments with nearly two dozen counts of stealing trade secrets, violating economic sanctions and concealing its Iran business dealings via an unofficial subsidiary. Photo: AFP
