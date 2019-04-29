Channels

Gree air conditioners on sale in a Beijing store. Citi said the company’s first-quarter earnings would be sluggish as its domestic air conditioner shipment volumes were slower than that of major rival Midea Group, as well as the industry average. Photo: Alamy
Companies

Citigroup’s downgrade of Gree, China’s biggest home appliances maker, could cool bull run

  • US bank cuts its recommendation to sell from buy, lowers earnings estimate
  • Gree’s annual earnings growth rate slowest since 2015, dividend less generous than previous years’
Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 2:14pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:13pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Gree air conditioners on sale in a Beijing store. Citi said the company's first-quarter earnings would be sluggish as its domestic air conditioner shipment volumes were slower than that of major rival Midea Group, as well as the industry average. Photo: Alamy
Chairwoman Dong Mingzhu joined Gree Electric as a sales manager 29 years ago. She is also a National People’s Congress delegate. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Gree Electric and China’s home appliance queen Dong Mingzhu seeking to lead way on SOE reform

  • Beijing is seeking private entrepreneurs to invest in state-owned companies to help improve their efficiency, while also reassuring the private sector of its value
  • Gree has became the backbone of China’s economy along with other national brands including Huawei and Geely
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 6:00pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:07pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Chairwoman Dong Mingzhu joined Gree Electric as a sales manager 29 years ago. She is also a National People's Congress delegate. Photo: Xinhua
