Gree air conditioners on sale in a Beijing store. Citi said the company’s first-quarter earnings would be sluggish as its domestic air conditioner shipment volumes were slower than that of major rival Midea Group, as well as the industry average. Photo: Alamy
Citigroup’s downgrade of Gree, China’s biggest home appliances maker, could cool bull run
- US bank cuts its recommendation to sell from buy, lowers earnings estimate
- Gree’s annual earnings growth rate slowest since 2015, dividend less generous than previous years’
Topic | A-shares
Chairwoman Dong Mingzhu joined Gree Electric as a sales manager 29 years ago. She is also a National People’s Congress delegate. Photo: Xinhua
Gree Electric and China’s home appliance queen Dong Mingzhu seeking to lead way on SOE reform
- Beijing is seeking private entrepreneurs to invest in state-owned companies to help improve their efficiency, while also reassuring the private sector of its value
- Gree has became the backbone of China’s economy along with other national brands including Huawei and Geely
Topic | China economy
