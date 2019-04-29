The carrier’s revenue rose by 12.38 per cent to 143.62 billion yuan, slightly short of the 144.58 billion forecast by analysts. Photo: Shutterstock
China Southern Airlines’ profit falls by half amid high oil prices, increased competition
- Net profit for the country’s largest carrier by fleet size slumped 51.43 per cent last year to 2.89 billion yuan (US$430 million), way off estimates
Topic | China Southern Airlines
The carrier’s revenue rose by 12.38 per cent to 143.62 billion yuan, slightly short of the 144.58 billion forecast by analysts. Photo: Shutterstock