Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shares of Standard Chartered were up less than one per cent to HK$67.55 in trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday ahead of the announcement. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Standard Chartered’s first-quarter profit rises 2 per cent as weak markets, lower wealth management weigh on earnings

  • Pre-tax profit ahead of expectations of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg
  • Bank to begin US$1 billion share buy-back programme
Topic |   Standard Chartered Bank
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 1:04pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:32pm, 30 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shares of Standard Chartered were up less than one per cent to HK$67.55 in trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday ahead of the announcement. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Beijing in February announced a blueprint for the Greater Bay Area, which includes the integration of Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland cities into an economic and business hub. Shenzhen, one of the nine mainland cities, at night. Photo: Handout
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered: ‘We’re looking to hire in Hong Kong’ thanks to Greater Bay Area integration

  • John Tan, regional head of financial markets at Standard Chartered Bank, says more staff needed to handle expected growth in trading business
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 8:00am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:03am, 29 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing in February announced a blueprint for the Greater Bay Area, which includes the integration of Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland cities into an economic and business hub. Shenzhen, one of the nine mainland cities, at night. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.