Shares of Standard Chartered were up less than one per cent to HK$67.55 in trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday ahead of the announcement. Photo: Reuters
Standard Chartered’s first-quarter profit rises 2 per cent as weak markets, lower wealth management weigh on earnings
- Pre-tax profit ahead of expectations of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg
- Bank to begin US$1 billion share buy-back programme
Topic | Standard Chartered Bank
Beijing in February announced a blueprint for the Greater Bay Area, which includes the integration of Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland cities into an economic and business hub. Shenzhen, one of the nine mainland cities, at night. Photo: Handout
Standard Chartered: ‘We’re looking to hire in Hong Kong’ thanks to Greater Bay Area integration
- John Tan, regional head of financial markets at Standard Chartered Bank, says more staff needed to handle expected growth in trading business
Topic | Greater Bay Area
