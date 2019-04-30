Long Beach, pictured, is the second largest container terminal in the US. (Photo: AFP
US security concerns force Cosco-owned Orient Overseas to sell Long Beach port in California
- Sale of Hong Kong-based firm that had run the terminal for three decades to Chinese state-owned Cosco in 2017 raised concerns among US security agencies
- Share price of OOIL rises as the sale of the US’ second largest port is expected to net it a US$1.29 billion gain
