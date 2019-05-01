A Thai farmer harvesting rice, one of the country’s biggest exports. Thai exports, excluding a one-off item in February, have fallen for five straight months, according to TS Lombard. Photo: AFP
US-China trade deal may be close, but global trade recovery likely to lag behind, TS Lombard says
- Research firm TS Lombard foresees a ‘sharp downturn’ in Chinese export growth in April
- ‘Downside risks’ to global trade remain
Imports shrank by 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in January and February, below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth. Photo: Reuters
China’s exports recover in March, but imports crash again as trade war deal nears
- Exports grew by 14.2 per cent, a big jump from the 20.7 per cent fall in January and February
- Imports fell 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in January and February, far below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth
