Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Thai farmer harvesting rice, one of the country’s biggest exports. Thai exports, excluding a one-off item in February, have fallen for five straight months, according to TS Lombard. Photo: AFP
Companies

US-China trade deal may be close, but global trade recovery likely to lag behind, TS Lombard says

  • Research firm TS Lombard foresees a ‘sharp downturn’ in Chinese export growth in April
  • ‘Downside risks’ to global trade remain
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 7:30pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 10:04pm, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Thai farmer harvesting rice, one of the country’s biggest exports. Thai exports, excluding a one-off item in February, have fallen for five straight months, according to TS Lombard. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Imports shrank by 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in January and February, below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s exports recover in March, but imports crash again as trade war deal nears

  • Exports grew by 14.2 per cent, a big jump from the 20.7 per cent fall in January and February
  • Imports fell 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in January and February, far below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 2:37pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:41pm, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Imports shrank by 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in January and February, below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.