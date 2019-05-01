Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Casino stocks have been rallying, with Wynn Macau, extreme right, the best performer in April with a 22 per cent gain. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Macau casino revenue, weighed down by sluggish Chinese economy, hits three-year low

  • Gross gaming revenue was down 8.3 per cent in April from a year earlier
  • Mainland China provides more than two-thirds of Macau’s visitors
Topic |   Macau
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 6:13pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 6:13pm, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Casino stocks have been rallying, with Wynn Macau, extreme right, the best performer in April with a 22 per cent gain. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.