Casino stocks have been rallying, with Wynn Macau, extreme right, the best performer in April with a 22 per cent gain. Photo: Bloomberg
Macau casino revenue, weighed down by sluggish Chinese economy, hits three-year low
- Gross gaming revenue was down 8.3 per cent in April from a year earlier
- Mainland China provides more than two-thirds of Macau’s visitors
Topic | Macau
