Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Nearly half of institutional investors polled by Credit Suisse were seeking investments in Asia-Pacific. Tourists stand outside a branch of the US coffeehouse Starbucks at Beijing's Forbidden City. Photo: AFP
Companies

Investors look to China, Asia for hedge fund allocations, Credit Suisse says

  • Nearly half of institutional investors seeking investments in Asia-Pacific, according to new survey
  • 92 per cent of institutional investors plan to maintain or increase their hedge fund exposure
Topic |   Investing
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 5:30pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 5:30pm, 2 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nearly half of institutional investors polled by Credit Suisse were seeking investments in Asia-Pacific. Tourists stand outside a branch of the US coffeehouse Starbucks at Beijing's Forbidden City. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.