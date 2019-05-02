Nearly half of institutional investors polled by Credit Suisse were seeking investments in Asia-Pacific. Tourists stand outside a branch of the US coffeehouse Starbucks at Beijing's Forbidden City. Photo: AFP
Investors look to China, Asia for hedge fund allocations, Credit Suisse says
- Nearly half of institutional investors seeking investments in Asia-Pacific, according to new survey
- 92 per cent of institutional investors plan to maintain or increase their hedge fund exposure
Topic | Investing
Nearly half of institutional investors polled by Credit Suisse were seeking investments in Asia-Pacific. Tourists stand outside a branch of the US coffeehouse Starbucks at Beijing's Forbidden City. Photo: AFP