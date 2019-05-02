A short-seller report of unknown origin released on Tuesday said Ping An Good Doctor had an ‘irrational valuation’. Photo: Reuters
China’s biggest online health care platform fires back at short-seller report that labelled the firm ‘Ponzi scheme’
- Ping An Healthcare and Technology tumbled 1.3 per cent in Hong Kong on Thursday, adding to a 5.2 per cent decline on the prior trading day
- The company’s management hosted a conference call with institutional investors on Thursday afternoon; in an exchange filing they called the short-seller report ‘malicious defamation’
Topic | Ping An Insurance
