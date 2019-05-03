Channels

Researchers work inside a laboratory at BeiGene's research and development centre in Beijing on Thursday, May 24, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

As biotechnology firms become the darlings of Hong Kong’s IPO market, their executives get outsized pay packets. Here’s why

  • John Oyler, the chief executive of BeiGene, received a package of US$27.9 million last year in cash salary, bonus and share options, in what the company calls a ‘one-time’ special award
  • Oyler’s package still pales in comparison with the HK$237 million that Tencent Holdings paid its president Martin Lau in 2017
Topic |   Pharmaceuticals
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Published: 8:00am, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 8:14am, 3 May, 2019

Researchers work inside a laboratory at BeiGene's research and development centre in Beijing on Thursday, May 24, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
