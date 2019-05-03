Beyond Meat’s IPO raised US$240 million on Thursday. On Tuesday, the company had to raise the size and price of its offering after increased demand from investors. Photo: Bloomberg
Meaty gains for Leonardo DiCaprio-backed vegan burger maker Beyond Meat, as stock rises 160 per cent on debut
- Stock opens at US$46, well above IPO price of US$25
- Proceeds will be used to establish production centres in Europe and Asia
Topic | IPO
Beyond Meat’s IPO raised US$240 million on Thursday. On Tuesday, the company had to raise the size and price of its offering after increased demand from investors. Photo: Bloomberg