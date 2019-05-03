HSBC is one of three lenders authorised to issue Hong Kong’s currency notes and its shares are widely held by retail investors in the city. Photo: AFP
HSBC first-quarter profit rises 34 per cent to US$4.13 billion on growth in Asia despite weaker markets
- Bank says adjusted, pre-tax profit of US$6.35 billion is above an analysts’ forecast
- Revenue in Asia, the bank’s largest profit centre, was up 7 per cent in the quarter
Topic | Hong Kong company reporting season
HSBC is one of three lenders authorised to issue Hong Kong’s currency notes and its shares are widely held by retail investors in the city. Photo: AFP
HSBC has introduced 15 digital initiatives for small and medium-sized businesses over the past two years. Photo: Winson Wong
HSBC targets Hong Kong start-ups, SMEs with digital ‘Sprint’ account as it embraces technology
- Account latest in bank’s digital strategy with 15 initiatives for small, medium-sized businesses in Hong Kong since 2017
- HSBC targeting businesses that have been incorporated for less than three years
Topic | HSBC
HSBC has introduced 15 digital initiatives for small and medium-sized businesses over the past two years. Photo: Winson Wong