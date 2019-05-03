Channels

HSBC is one of three lenders authorised to issue Hong Kong’s currency notes and its shares are widely held by retail investors in the city. Photo: AFP
Companies

HSBC first-quarter profit rises 34 per cent to US$4.13 billion on growth in Asia despite weaker markets

  • Bank says adjusted, pre-tax profit of US$6.35 billion is above an analysts’ forecast
  • Revenue in Asia, the bank’s largest profit centre, was up 7 per cent in the quarter
Topic |   Hong Kong company reporting season
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 12:46pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 2:33pm, 3 May, 2019

HSBC is one of three lenders authorised to issue Hong Kong's currency notes and its shares are widely held by retail investors in the city. Photo: AFP
HSBC has introduced 15 digital initiatives for small and medium-sized businesses over the past two years. Photo: Winson Wong
Companies

HSBC targets Hong Kong start-ups, SMEs with digital ‘Sprint’ account as it embraces technology

  • Account latest in bank’s digital strategy with 15 initiatives for small, medium-sized businesses in Hong Kong since 2017
  • HSBC targeting businesses that have been incorporated for less than three years
Topic |   HSBC
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 5:29pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:49pm, 3 Apr, 2019

HSBC has introduced 15 digital initiatives for small and medium-sized businesses over the past two years. Photo: Winson Wong
