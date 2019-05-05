A farmer plays with his grandchild while plucking tea leaves at a tea garden in central Hubei province’s Enshi city, next to Lichuan city, on April 26, 2009. Local farmers live on planting tea on the 47,390,000 square meters' tea gardens at the Bajiao village of Dong ethnic group in southwest Enshi. Photo: Xinhua
Morocco becomes the unlikely first stop for Chinese tea exports as they find their way into global markets through Belt and Road
- Morocco imported 77,562 tonnes of Chinese tea last year, almost a quarter of China’s total tea exports
- Most of the 20 largest export markets of Chinese tea – except the US in fourth place and Japan in 11th – lie along the BRI route
