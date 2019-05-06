A display of Xtep's apparels during the company’s annual result announcement in Hong Kong. on 12 March 2014. Photo: SCMP
Xtep expands its sports brands portfolio with US$260 million takeover of K-Swiss, Palladium, Supra, PLDM and KR3W
- Xtep last week announced the US$260 million cash purchase of 100 per cent of E-Land Footwear, which owns such brands as K-Swiss, Palladium, Supra, PLDM and KR3W
- The takeover gives Xtep a broader product range to sell to new market segments and different subcultures
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
