SCMP
A display of Xtep's apparels during the company’s annual result announcement in Hong Kong. on 12 March 2014. Photo: SCMP
Companies

Xtep expands its sports brands portfolio with US$260 million takeover of K-Swiss, Palladium, Supra, PLDM and KR3W

  • Xtep last week announced the US$260 million cash purchase of 100 per cent of E-Land Footwear, which owns such brands as K-Swiss, Palladium, Supra, PLDM and KR3W
  • The takeover gives Xtep a broader product range to sell to new market segments and different subcultures
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Published: 2:38pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 2:40pm, 6 May, 2019

