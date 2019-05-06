Pedestrians at a crossing at the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai on March 14, 2019. Photo: REUTERS
Sequoia China to cut up to 20 per cent of its investment staff as fund flows into technology industry and start-ups slow to a trickle
- Sequoia China will cut its venture investment team from about 70 people, according to sources
- The move mirrors job cuts across China’s technology industry
Topic | Jobs
