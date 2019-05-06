Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pedestrians at a crossing at the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai on March 14, 2019. Photo: REUTERS
Companies

Sequoia China to cut up to 20 per cent of its investment staff as fund flows into technology industry and start-ups slow to a trickle

  • Sequoia China will cut its venture investment team from about 70 people, according to sources
  • The move mirrors job cuts across China’s technology industry
Topic |   Jobs
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:45pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 3:45pm, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pedestrians at a crossing at the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai on March 14, 2019. Photo: REUTERS
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.