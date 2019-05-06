Rolando Hortaleza (left), founder of Splash Corporation with Nagender Arya, Wipro Consumer Care’s regional director for East Asia, Africa and Europe. Photo: Handout
India’s Wipro hopes to make a Splash in China with recently acquired Philippine firm’s personal care products
- Wipro Consumer Care will bring its skin whitening lotion, exfoliants and hair care products to China
- Company already has a presence through subsidiary Zhongshan Ma Er Daily Products
