Aluminium ingots stacked for export at Qingdao Port in Shandong province on March 14, 2010. The London Metal Exchange (LME), the wholly owned unit of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, is in talks with the Guangdong provincial government to open the first foreign-owned warehouse in mainland China to expand its Asia network, currently comprising Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong exchange in talks to open first authorised metals warehouse in China to ease deliveries, expand LME’s business
- A delivery warehouse on the mainland will add to the LME’s Asia network which comprises Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore
- The world’s largest metal exchange also wants to launch six US dollar-denominated metal contracts this year in Hong Kong, a second launch after the first yuan-denominated financial instruments flopped
Topic | LME
