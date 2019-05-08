HKEX reported on Wednesday a 2 per cent rise in net profit to HK$2.6 billion (US$332 million) for the January-to-March quarter on year. Photo: SCMP
HKEX posts bright first-quarter profit, boosted by surge in foreign trading of A shares
- The operator of Asia’s third-largest stock market posted a 2 per cent rise in net profit to HK$2.6 billion (US$332 million) in the first quarter
