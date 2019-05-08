The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said on Wednesday ‘it has decided to oppose the proposed merger’ between Vodafone Hutchison Australia and TPG Telecom. A jogger in front of newly constructed residential and commercial projects in Sydney. Photo: AFP
Vodafone Australia, TPG Telecom merger blocked by regulator; companies say they will take court action
- Australian competition regulator blocks planned US$7.7 billion deal that would merge TPG Telecom and Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty
- Regulator cited in December concerns of ‘substantial lessening of competition’ and higher prices arising from planned merger
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said on Wednesday ‘it has decided to oppose the proposed merger’ between Vodafone Hutchison Australia and TPG Telecom. A jogger in front of newly constructed residential and commercial projects in Sydney. Photo: AFP