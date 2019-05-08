Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said on Wednesday ‘it has decided to oppose the proposed merger’ between Vodafone Hutchison Australia and TPG Telecom. A jogger in front of newly constructed residential and commercial projects in Sydney. Photo: AFP
Companies

Vodafone Australia, TPG Telecom merger blocked by regulator; companies say they will take court action

  • Australian competition regulator blocks planned US$7.7 billion deal that would merge TPG Telecom and Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty
  • Regulator cited in December concerns of ‘substantial lessening of competition’ and higher prices arising from planned merger
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 5:04pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 5:29pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said on Wednesday ‘it has decided to oppose the proposed merger’ between Vodafone Hutchison Australia and TPG Telecom. A jogger in front of newly constructed residential and commercial projects in Sydney. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.