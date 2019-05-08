Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

(From left) Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, Ronald Arculli, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, and Richard Li Tzar-kai, attend the opening of House 1881, in Tsim Sha Tsui, on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Companies

Victor Li and Richard Li, the sons of Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-shing, work together for first time on heritage project

  • FWD, the insurance arm of Richard Li, acquired a lease for a part of the 1881 Heritage complex in Tsim Sha Tsui from CK Asset, which is chaired by his elder brother Victor Li
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 5:15pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 6:11pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

(From left) Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, Ronald Arculli, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, and Richard Li Tzar-kai, attend the opening of House 1881, in Tsim Sha Tsui, on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.