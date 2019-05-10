Asset management firm PGA Venture Partners has suspended operations after failing to repay investors 6.6 billion yuan. Photo: Xinhua
Yet another scam in China’s fund management sector leaves investors scrambling to recoup close to US$1 billion
- A Chinese online news portal reported that the company had failed to repay its investors since August 2018
- Office of Shanghai-based asset management group PGA Venture Partners was closed on Thursday
