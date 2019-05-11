Channels

A file photo of Central showing Connaught Centre (now called Jardine House), the tallest building in Hong Kong in the 1970s. Photo: SCMP
Companies

A Hong Kong architecture firm shows how its done after 150 years in the business

  • Some of the city’s prominent landmarks – Jardine House, Exchange Square and Pedder Building – have been designed by P&T Group, one of the world’s oldest architecture and engineering firms
  • Now the company is looking to the future and working on bringing new technology to the field of design and construction
Topic |   Architecture and design
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Published: 2:00pm, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 11 May, 2019

Arcadis’s award-winning regional headquarters in Kwun Tong that were designed by One Space. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong & China

Architecture firms draw on data, human behaviour to shape workspaces, reduce stress

  • Data critical as offices move out of Hong Kong’s Central district to other business districts, says chief of design firm One Space
Topic |   Architecture and design
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Published: 10:30am, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:51am, 20 Apr, 2019

