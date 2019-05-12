Channels

The Chinese Gold & Silver Exchange said the auditing of the physical gold backing Goldzip tokens will take place quarterly. Photo: Reuters
Goldzip launches in Hong Kong with US$300 million worth of physical metal in reserve from exchange members

  • Goldzip tokens will be matched against physical gold, backed by an audited reserve of US$300 million worth of the precious metal
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Published: 12:45pm, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 1:21pm, 12 May, 2019

Aluminium ingots stacked for export at Qingdao Port in Shandong province on March 14, 2010. The London Metal Exchange (LME), the wholly owned unit of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, is in talks with the Guangdong provincial government to open the first foreign-owned warehouse in mainland China to expand its Asia network, currently comprising Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong exchange in talks to open first authorised metals warehouse in China to ease deliveries, expand LME’s business

  • A delivery warehouse on the mainland will add to the LME’s Asia network which comprises Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore
  • The world’s largest metal exchange also wants to launch six US dollar-denominated metal contracts this year in Hong Kong, a second launch after the first yuan-denominated financial instruments flopped
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 3:15pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 10:46pm, 7 May, 2019

