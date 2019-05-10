Channels

SCMP
Citibank’s branch on Argyle Street in Mong Kok on 23 May 2018. Photo: Fung Chang
Companies

Hong Kong’s internet banking pioneer says it will stay above the fray in city’s rush to embrace virtual banking

  • The eight new licences are the largest number of new comers in a single year, and increase the local incorporate banks by one-third
  • Citi decided not to apply virtual bank licence but have developed many popular digital bank services
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 6:14pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 6:33pm, 10 May, 2019

The exterior of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on 27 October 2017. Photo: SCMP
Business

Hong Kong issues four more virtual bank licences to spur innovation and disrupt bricks-and-mortar financial services

  • Four new licences granted, bringing the total to eight since March 2019
  • The HKMA wants to spur innovation in financial services
Topic |   Fintech
SCMP

Chad Bray  

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 6:33pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 6:08pm, 10 May, 2019

The exterior of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on 27 October 2017. Photo: SCMP
