Citibank’s branch on Argyle Street in Mong Kok on 23 May 2018. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong’s internet banking pioneer says it will stay above the fray in city’s rush to embrace virtual banking
- The eight new licences are the largest number of new comers in a single year, and increase the local incorporate banks by one-third
- Citi decided not to apply virtual bank licence but have developed many popular digital bank services
Topic | Banking & Finance
The exterior of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on 27 October 2017. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong issues four more virtual bank licences to spur innovation and disrupt bricks-and-mortar financial services
- Four new licences granted, bringing the total to eight since March 2019
- The HKMA wants to spur innovation in financial services
Topic | Fintech
