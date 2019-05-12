The Nissan logo is seen on a car at a showroom in Tokyo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Carlos Ghosn’s successor at Nissan may fail to get partner Renault’s backing if he continues to oppose merger
- Japanese carmaker is set to announce its lowest annual operating profit in a decade on Tuesday, raising the possibility of a dividend cut
- CEO Hiroto Saikawa job security will come next month, when Nissan’s directors will formally adopt new corporate governance rules that include creating a more independent board
Topic | Nissan
