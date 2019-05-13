Viva Biotech is the fourth largest company in China’s drug discovery services industry, with a 2.6 per cent market share. Photo: Bloomberg
Investors pile into Viva Biotech’s Hong Kong IPO as they are confident of the R&D services provider’s business model
- Not only is the firm profit-making, but its investment in potential drug candidates has made it attractive to investors, says Louis Tse Ming Kwong of VC Asset Management
- Viva’s business model of taking equity in smaller companies is a convenient way of having many shots on a goal in the Asian biotech, says Brad Loncar of Loncar Investments
Researchers work inside a laboratory at BeiGene's research and development centre in Beijing on Thursday, May 24, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
As biotechnology firms become the darlings of Hong Kong’s IPO market, their executives get outsized pay packets. Here’s why
- John Oyler, the chief executive of BeiGene, received a package of US$27.9 million last year in cash salary, bonus and share options, in what the company calls a ‘one-time’ special award
- Oyler’s package still pales in comparison with the HK$237 million that Tencent Holdings paid its president Martin Lau in 2017
