The R-PUR Nano mask can filter out particles as small as 0.05 micrometers. Photo: Handout
French start-up targets hi-tech anti-pollution mask at Asia’s health-conscious consumers
- Founder says US$220 price tag should not deter consumers who value their health above all else.
- Company says the product easily beats European certification standard, keeping out particles as small as 0.05 micrometers
