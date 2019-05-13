A government pharmaceutical organisation officer monitors a marijuana seedling at a cannabis farm in Thailand. Attitudes appear to be changing in the region, with Thailand legalising medical cannabis and Singapore considering changing its laws. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia’s medical cannabis market could eclipse US$5.8 billion by 2024, report says
- Market expansion will require legalisation across the region, according to specialist research firm Prohibition Partners
- China is not likely to fully legalise cannabis in the next five to 10 years
Topic | China economy
A worker inspects cannabis plants growing inside a shipping container grow pod at the Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba on September 25, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese blockchain investor revamps business plan towards industrial cannabis, in wake of bitcoin rout
- Grandshores Technology, partially backed by the Hangzhou municipality, is diversifying towards medicinal and industrial cannabis cultivation
- The company said it plans to buy a 40 per cent stake in Hangzhou Yupu Trading, which has access to seeds and growing rights for industrial hemp
Topic | Bitcoin
