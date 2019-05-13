Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A government pharmaceutical organisation officer monitors a marijuana seedling at a cannabis farm in Thailand. Attitudes appear to be changing in the region, with Thailand legalising medical cannabis and Singapore considering changing its laws. Photo: EPA-EFE
Companies

Asia’s medical cannabis market could eclipse US$5.8 billion by 2024, report says

  • Market expansion will require legalisation across the region, according to specialist research firm Prohibition Partners
  • China is not likely to fully legalise cannabis in the next five to 10 years
Topic |   China economy
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 1:07pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 1:14pm, 13 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A government pharmaceutical organisation officer monitors a marijuana seedling at a cannabis farm in Thailand. Attitudes appear to be changing in the region, with Thailand legalising medical cannabis and Singapore considering changing its laws. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
A worker inspects cannabis plants growing inside a shipping container grow pod at the Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba on September 25, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
China Business

Chinese blockchain investor revamps business plan towards industrial cannabis, in wake of bitcoin rout

  • Grandshores Technology, partially backed by the Hangzhou municipality, is diversifying towards medicinal and industrial cannabis cultivation
  • The company said it plans to buy a 40 per cent stake in Hangzhou Yupu Trading, which has access to seeds and growing rights for industrial hemp
Topic |   Bitcoin
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Published: 2:23pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 9:28pm, 2 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A worker inspects cannabis plants growing inside a shipping container grow pod at the Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba on September 25, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.