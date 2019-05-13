Channels

So far 108 technology firms have filed applications to list the companies on the upcoming stock board of Shanghai Stock Exchange. Photo: Xinhua
China’s regulator urges brokerages to monitor investors’ funding needs to trade on Nasdaq-style market

  • Retail investors must meet minimum investment threshold of US$72,900 to trade stocks on the new board, which is likely to debut in the middle of this year
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 7:19pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 9:50pm, 13 May, 2019

So far 108 technology firms have filed applications to list the companies on the upcoming stock board of Shanghai Stock Exchange.
