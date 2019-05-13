So far 108 technology firms have filed applications to list the companies on the upcoming stock board of Shanghai Stock Exchange. Photo: Xinhua
China’s regulator urges brokerages to monitor investors’ funding needs to trade on Nasdaq-style market
- Retail investors must meet minimum investment threshold of US$72,900 to trade stocks on the new board, which is likely to debut in the middle of this year
Topic | Stocks
So far 108 technology firms have filed applications to list the companies on the upcoming stock board of Shanghai Stock Exchange. Photo: Xinhua